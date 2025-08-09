Open Menu

23rd Meeting Of Syndicate Of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Held

Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2025 | 05:50 PM

23rd meeting of Syndicate of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University held

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) The 23rd meeting of the Syndicate of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Shaheed Benazirabad, was held at the university's Syndicate Hall under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Madad Ali Shah. The meeting focused on academic, financial, and administrative matters of the university, and important decisions were made regarding future planning and development.

According to Director public relations Kashif Noorani, distinguished members of the Syndicate attended the meeting, included Professor Dr. Manzoor Hussain Soomro, Professor Dr. Arbela Bhutto representing HEC Islamabad, Sanaullah Rind from HEC Karachi, Noor Ahmed Samoon, Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah, Dr. Syed Farman Ali Shah, Maulana Muhammad Hashim, Dr. Liaquat Ali Zardari, Dr. Salman Bashir, Mushtaq Suhail Soomro, Manzoor Ali Siyal, Dr. Akhtar Shar, Marineh Sherbaz, Professor Irshad Ali Otho, and others.

Key decisions made during the meeting included, Endorsement of decisions made in the university's best interest, Approval for the regularization of certain employees.

In-depth discussion on financial matters, Support for the establishment of new academic departments, Approval of recommendations forwarded by the Academic Council and Appreciation of the steps taken for the promotion of university staff

Additionally, emphasis was placed on the university's beautification plan, especially the continuation and expansion of tree plantation initiatives. Some agenda points were decided to be revised and presented again with new reforms.

On this occasion, Syndicate members also visited various parts of the university and reviewed ongoing construction projects. They issued directives for the swift completion of these works to ensure improved educational facilities for students.

APP/rzq-nsn

