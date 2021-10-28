23rd National Security Workshop participants visit NHQ

The participants of 23rd National Security Workshop visited Naval Headquarters here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :The participants of 23rd National Security Workshop visited Naval Headquarters here on Thursday.

The delegation was led by Director General Institute of Strategic Studies and Research Analysis (ISSRA) Major General Ehsan Mehmood Khan, said a Pakistan Navy news release.

The workshop participants were briefed on Pakistan Navy challenges and responses including PN contributions in maritime domain and socio-economic development. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi interacted with the workshop's participants.

While addressing the participants, the Naval Chief dilated upon issues related to maritime security and maritime potential of Pakistan.

The Naval Chief underscored Pakistan Navy initiatives in enhancing maritime and coastal security, supporting education and health sector, and socio-economic uplift of coastal community.

The participants comprised parliamentarians, politicians, bureaucrats, Armed Forces officers as well as representatives from civil society. They highly appreciated PN efforts and proposed valuable suggestions.