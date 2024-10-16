Open Menu

23rd SCO CHG Summit Concludes, Russia To Lead Next Term

Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2024 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The 23rd meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (CHG) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) concluded on Wednesday, marking a significant milestone in fostering closer collaboration among member states.

In his closing remarks, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif announced the transfer of the CHG chairmanship to the Russian Federation and expressed his gratitude to Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin for assuming the role.

He noted that the next meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government would be held in 2025 in Russia.

"The council congratulates Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and expresses its full support for the Russian chairmanship," he added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering commitment to the shared goals and objectives of the SCO, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing collaboration over political differences.

"Let us focus on cooperation rather than political divisions, build on our successes, address common challenges, and work together to ensure that the SCO remains a beacon of stability, development, and mutual benefit for all our peoples," he said.

Condemning Israeli aggression in Gaza, the prime minister stated, "We cannot overlook the ongoing genocide in Gaza. The international community bears the responsibility to demand an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, leading to the establishment of the state of Palestine based on the pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds as its capital."

The heads of government of SCO member states signed a series of documents, including the joint communique and decisions aimed at advancing economic and trade cooperation, as well as ensuring the effective functioning of the SCO's permanent bodies.

The prime minister also extended his heartfelt thanks and congratulations to all national coordinators, experts, and staff of the SCO Secretariat for their tireless efforts in finalizing the meeting’s documents.

