23rd SCO CHG Summit Concludes, Russia To Lead Next Term
Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The 23rd meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (CHG) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) concluded on Wednesday, marking a significant milestone in fostering closer collaboration among member states.
In his closing remarks, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif announced the transfer of the CHG chairmanship to the Russian Federation and expressed his gratitude to Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin for assuming the role.
He noted that the next meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government would be held in 2025 in Russia.
"The council congratulates Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and expresses its full support for the Russian chairmanship," he added.
Prime Minister Shehbaz reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering commitment to the shared goals and objectives of the SCO, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing collaboration over political differences.
"Let us focus on cooperation rather than political divisions, build on our successes, address common challenges, and work together to ensure that the SCO remains a beacon of stability, development, and mutual benefit for all our peoples," he said.
Condemning Israeli aggression in Gaza, the prime minister stated, "We cannot overlook the ongoing genocide in Gaza. The international community bears the responsibility to demand an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, leading to the establishment of the state of Palestine based on the pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds as its capital."
The heads of government of SCO member states signed a series of documents, including the joint communique and decisions aimed at advancing economic and trade cooperation, as well as ensuring the effective functioning of the SCO's permanent bodies.
The prime minister also extended his heartfelt thanks and congratulations to all national coordinators, experts, and staff of the SCO Secretariat for their tireless efforts in finalizing the meeting’s documents.
Recent Stories
Uzbekistan PM Abdulla Aripov arrives in Islamabad
Pakistan suffer with fall of Rizwan on second day of Multan Test against England
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2024
Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears
ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings
Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking West Indies win
Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions
1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic accident
Two held for decanting LPG
Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions
Italy's Leonardo, Germany's Rheinmetall team up on tanks
More Stories From Pakistan
-
At SCO CHG, PM Shehbaz raises Israel's genocide against Palestinians; calls for ceasefire5 minutes ago
-
Mardan police killed two attackers5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's crop produce suffers from poor infrastructure, supply chains: Shahid Imran15 minutes ago
-
Punjab Health Department confirms 172 new dengue cases15 minutes ago
-
UE hosts international conference on "Zoological Emerging Scientific Trends (ZEST 2024)"15 minutes ago
-
Besant Hall to celebrate evening with Amber Mahek on Oct 2745 minutes ago
-
21 vehicles challaned over violations55 minutes ago
-
Accused held in injured condition55 minutes ago
-
4 dead as vehicle overturns in Vehari1 hour ago
-
Awareness seminar on Religious Minorities at USKT1 hour ago
-
President summons NA, Senate sessions on Thursday1 hour ago
-
Nine power pilferers booked1 hour ago