24 Animal Markets Set Up In Multan
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 06:17 PM
The district government has set up 24 sale and purchase points of sacrificial animals and imposed a ban on setting up any point other than these spots in the city
Commissioner Iftikhar Ali also issued a directive for improving conditions of these animal markets and asked the concerned authorities to chalk out special traffic plan amid foolproof security for them.
Iftikhar Sahu also asked the health authority to take steps against Congo virus which spread through animals.