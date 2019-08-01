24 animal markets set up in Multan

The district government has set up 24 sale and purchase points of sacrificial animals and imposed a ban on setting up any point other than these spots in the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :The district government has set up 24 sale and purchase points of sacrificial animals and imposed a ban on setting up any point other than these spots in the city.

Commissioner Iftikhar Ali also issued a directive for improving conditions of these animal markets and asked the concerned authorities to chalk out special traffic plan amid foolproof security for them.

Iftikhar Sahu also asked the health authority to take steps against Congo virus which spread through animals.