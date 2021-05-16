24 arrested for gambling

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 24 people for gambling in various parts of the district.

On a tip-off, the police conducted raid in Chak No.83-GB on Sammundri Road and nabbed 15 people red handed while gambling on horse race. The police recovered stake money of Rs18,760, four motorcycles, mobile phones, a loader rickshaw and a mini truck etc. from their possession.

The accused were identified as Kashif, Sajid, Saleem, Karman Asghar, Younus, Adnan, Rasheed, Muhammad Younus, Azam, Shehbaz, Shaukat, Taufail, Waseem and Ameen.

Similarly, the police also nabbed 9 people red handed while gambling on pigeons' flight competition in Chak No.440-GB Sammundri Road. The accused were identified as Azam, Ameen, Shakeel, FaqeerHussain, Ismatullah, Junaid, Amir, Ahmad Yar, etc. The police recovered stake money of Rs 35,000and other paraphernalia from their possession.