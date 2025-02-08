Open Menu

24 Arrested For Kite Flying, One-wheeling

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2025 | 04:30 PM

24 arrested for kite flying, one-wheeling

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Dolphin Squad's operations against kite flying, one-wheeling, and firing continued.

According to the Dolphin spokesperson, a total of 24 suspects were arrested from different areas of the provincial capital.

One-wheelers were arrested from Defence, Mall Road, Jail Road, Band Road, Ferozepur Road, and other areas. Similarly, 5 suspects involved in kite flying and firing were arrested and kites, pistols, bullets, and magazines were recovered. According to SP Dolphin Shahmir, indiscriminate operations against kite flying, one-wheeling, and firing will continue.

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns mass sh ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns mass shooting incident at learning ce ..

19 minutes ago
 PTI observes black day on completion of first year ..

PTI observes black day on completion of first year since Feb 8 general elections

2 hours ago
 vivo X200 Pro: Immersive Power Meets Pro-Grade Pho ..

Vivo X200 Pro: Immersive Power Meets Pro-Grade Photography

2 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Favorite Entry-level Smartphone Serie ..

Pakistan’s Favorite Entry-level Smartphone Series, the realme Note 60x Takes t ..

3 hours ago
 PML-Q leader& coordinator of the Ministry of Relig ..

PML-Q leader& coordinator of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Khawaja Rameez H ..

3 hours ago
 ADQ partners with State Capital Investment Corpora ..

ADQ partners with State Capital Investment Corporation to explore investment opp ..

3 hours ago
Cohesive society pillar of development, cultural r ..

Cohesive society pillar of development, cultural renaissance in UAE

4 hours ago
 ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan among those facing US sa ..

ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan among those facing US sanctions imposed by Trump

4 hours ago
 Pakistan meets major IMF conditions in first six m ..

Pakistan meets major IMF conditions in first six months of current fiscal year

4 hours ago
 China boosts cross-border trade in 2024 with smart ..

China boosts cross-border trade in 2024 with smart ports

5 hours ago
 Lawyers end three-day sit-in in Hyderabad over cas ..

Lawyers end three-day sit-in in Hyderabad over case dispute

5 hours ago
 Al-Azhar condemns Örebro massacre in Sweden

Al-Azhar condemns Örebro massacre in Sweden

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan