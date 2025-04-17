24 arrested, narcotics recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested 24 criminals, including 12 proclaimed

offenders and four court absconders, and recovered contraband from their possession.

In a crackdown, the teams of different police stations raided and arrested Imran,

Ahmed, Nouman, Ali, Usman, Raheel, Rehman,Rehmat, Amjed, Adnan,Iqbal, Saqib, Saqlain,

Majeed and others.

The police recovered 345 liters liquor, 12 pistols, 121 rounds, 2.4 kg hashish, 2.3 kg heroin

and valuables worth millions of rupees.