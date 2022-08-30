UrduPoint.com

24 Arrested Over Excavation On Embankment Of River Swat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2022 | 07:59 PM

24 arrested over excavation on embankment of River Swat

Around 24 persons were arrested over illegal excavation on the embankment of river Swat for extraction of sand and pebble stones

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Around 24 persons were arrested over illegal excavation on the embankment of river Swat for extraction of sand and pebble stones.

The arrest came in the wake of directives issued by Commissioner Malakand Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai who issued instructions after observing some posts on social media regarding illegal excavation on the embankment of Swat river.

The arrested accused were charged under Three MPO (Maintenance of Public Order) and sent to Mardan Jail, reads a statement issued here on Tuesday.

The district administration of Swat while taking strong action against the violators also impounded the vehicle used by excavators.

The arrests were made at Tehsil Khawazakhela and Tehsil Babu Zai of Swat district, the statement added. 20 persons were arrested in Khawazakhela and four in Babu Zai Tehsil.

Meanwhile, the commissioner stated clearly that no one was allowed to do excavation or digging in the proximity of Swat river and those found involved in this illegal activity would be dealt with very strictly.

Related Topics

Swat Jail Social Media Vehicle Mardan Malakand Extraction (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

MC East providing every possible help to flood vic ..

MC East providing every possible help to flood victims

30 seconds ago
 EU Should Make Balanced Decision on Visa Ban for R ..

EU Should Make Balanced Decision on Visa Ban for Russians - Foreign Policy Chief

33 seconds ago
 Junkyards sealed for flouting dengue's SOP

Junkyards sealed for flouting dengue's SOP

2 minutes ago
 LSD vaccination drive to save cattle in Bannu from ..

LSD vaccination drive to save cattle in Bannu from Wednesday

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister directs for fact finding inquiry in ..

Chief Minister directs for fact finding inquiry into drowning of five friends in ..

2 minutes ago
 IGP visits D.G Khan to review flood relief activit ..

IGP visits D.G Khan to review flood relief activities

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.