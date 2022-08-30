24 arrested over excavation on embankment of River Swat

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Around 24 persons were arrested over illegal excavation on the embankment of river Swat for extraction of sand and pebble stones.

The arrest came in the wake of directives issued by Commissioner Malakand Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai who issued instructions after observing some posts on social media regarding illegal excavation on the embankment of Swat river.

The arrested accused were charged under Three MPO (Maintenance of Public Order) and sent to Mardan Jail, reads a statement issued here on Tuesday.

The district administration of Swat while taking strong action against the violators also impounded the vehicle used by excavators.

The arrests were made at Tehsil Khawazakhela and Tehsil Babu Zai of Swat district, the statement added. 20 persons were arrested in Khawazakhela and four in Babu Zai Tehsil.

Meanwhile, the commissioner stated clearly that no one was allowed to do excavation or digging in the proximity of Swat river and those found involved in this illegal activity would be dealt with very strictly.