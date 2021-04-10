24 arrested over illegal gas decanting, selling loose petrol

The police have arrested 24 shopkeepers on the charge of illegal gas decanting and selling loose petrol in different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :The police have arrested 24 shopkeepers on the charge of illegal gas decanting and selling loose petrol in different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A police spokesman said on Saturday that the accused were identified as Khalid Mehmood, Sher Nawaz, Jaffar and Ali of Raza Abad, Kashif of Crescent Mill Area, Hasan Ali of Chak No.

49-JB, Ashfaq of Ghona Road, Muhammad Kashif, Javaid and Faisal of Bhaiwala, Nadeem Hussain of Sheikhupura Road, Waleed and Rafaqat Ali of Bawa Chak, Abdullah of Fateh Abad, Ali Raza of Dijkot Road, Hamza of Novelty Bridge, Muhammad Muhsan, Imran Ali and Zaheer of Chak No.67-JB Jhang Road, Zahid, Abdul Mannan, Azhar and Waqas of Natho Chak and Umar Hayat of Chak No.97-RB.

The police sent the accused behind the bars.