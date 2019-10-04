UrduPoint.com
24 ASPs/DSPs Of Islamabad Police Transferred

Fri 04th October 2019 | 04:19 PM

Twenty-four (24) officers of the rank of Assistant Superintendents of Police/Deputy Superintendents of Police have been transferred or given new assignments with the objective to ensure effective policing in the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Twenty-four (24) officers of the rank of Assistant Superintendents of Police/Deputy Superintendents of Police have been transferred or given new assignments with the objective to ensure effective policing in the city.

According to the orders issued by the office of the Inspector General of Police Islamabad, ASPs Hamza Aman Ullah, Zohaib Nasrullah Ranjha, and Rana Abdul Wahab awaiting posting have been appointed as Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Margalla, SDPO Koral and SDPO Ramana respectively. Another ASP Muhammad Usman Tipu awaiting posting has been appointed as ASP/SSG.

Likewise, DSPs Ghulam Muhammad Baqir, Khalid Mahmood Awan ad Ghulam Qasim awaiting posting after promotion as DSP (BS-17) has been appointed as SDPO Sabzi Mandi, SDPO Saddar and SDPO Secretariat.

DSPs Fida Hussain Satti, Haq Nawaz Ranjha, Ulfat Arif and Iqbal Hussain serving as SDPOs Sabzi Mandi, Ramana, Secretariat and Koral have been appointed as DSP/ATS, DSP Special Branch, DSP/Security (Aiwan-e-Saddar) and DSP/CID.

Another DSP Imtiaz Ali Shah serving as DSP/SSG has been appointed as DSP/Parliament Lodges.

Twelve other DSPs were also awaiting postings and they have been given new assignments. DSP Tahir Hussain has been appointed as DSP/Special Branch, Safeer Hussain Bhatti as DSP/DPD, Shamas Azhar as DSP (Headquarters), Abid Ikram as DSP (Traffic), Majid Iqbal as DSP (Traffic), Najeeb Shah as (DSP/PSO to IGP), Malik Hassan Raza as DSP Legal, Tariq Mehmood as DSP PM Office, Tariq Iqbal as DSP Supreme Court, Ghulam Mustafa Dhari as DSP Law and Order, Farooq Ahmed as DSP Foreign Mission and Tanweer Ahmed as DSP Rescue 15.

