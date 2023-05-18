UrduPoint.com

24 Beggars Caught, Shifted To Panahgah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2023 | 06:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :As many as 24 habitual beggars were caught from various parts of the city during past 24 hours and they were shifted to shelter home (Panahgah).

A spokesperson of district administration told media here on Thursday that during a vigorous campaign, the anti-beggary squads rounded up 24 beggars including 10 male and 14 female from different roads of Faisalabad.

These beggars were shifted to shelter home of General Bus Stand where they would be provided resident and food facilities in addition to their counseling so that they could lead a productive and honorable life in the society.

