24 beggars detained, shifted to Panahgah

(@FahadShabbir)

As many as 24 beggars were detained from different parts of Faisalabad during the past 24 hours and shifted to government shelter home, called Panahgah

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :As many as 24 beggars were detained from different parts of Faisalabad during the past 24 hours and shifted to government shelter home, called Panahgah.

A spokesman for the administration said here on Saturday that during a vigorous campaign, the anti-beggary squad rounded up 10 male and 14 female beggars from different parts of Faisalabad city.

They were shifted to Panahgah at General Bus Stand where they would be provided residential and food facilities in addition to their counseling to make them productive members of society, he added.