24 beggars shifted to Panahgah

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Twenty-four beggars were caught from different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours and shifted to government shelter home (Panahgah) at General Bus Stand.

A spokesman for the administration said here on Sunday that during a campaign, the anti-beggary squad rounded up 16 male and 8 female beggars from different parts of Faisalabad city.

These beggars would be provided residential and food facilities in addition to their counseling so that they could lead a productive and honorable life in society, he added.