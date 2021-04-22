UrduPoint.com
24 Booked, Rs 1m Fine Imposed On Profiteering

24 booked, Rs 1m fine imposed on profiteering

Deputy Commissioner Syed Masood Noman has said prices of essential commodities are being strictly monitored and enforced by the district administration

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Syed Masood Noman has said prices of essential commodities are being strictly monitored and enforced by the district administration.

Presiding over a meeting here on Thursday, he said a negative trend of increase in prices was also being discouraged, adding that price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 1 million over selling commodities on high rates while cases were also registered against 24 shopkeepers.

