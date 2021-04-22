24 booked, Rs 1m fine imposed on profiteering

(@FahadShabbir)

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Syed Masood Noman has said prices of essential commodities are being strictly monitored and enforced by the district administration.

Presiding over a meeting here on Thursday, he said a negative trend of increase in prices was also being discouraged, adding that price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 1 million over selling commodities on high rates while cases were also registered against 24 shopkeepers.