24 bottles of liquor recovered

Dera Ismail Khan , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :Dera Police have arrested a liquor supplier and recovered 24 bottles of liquor from his possession in the jurisdiction of city police station here on Tuesday.

The police spokesman informed that, On the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, city police station under the leadership of SDPO Hafiz Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Malik Sajid during the blockade of road, Police have intercepted a suspected vehicle during checking and recovered 24 bottles of liquor while the dealer identified as Shujaatullah son of Amanullah resident of Sheikh Yusuf Adda.

A case has been registered against the arrested accused and further investigation was underway.