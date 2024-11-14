24 buildings sealed over violation of parking bylaws

The Traffic Engineering and Transport Planning Agency (TEPA) of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Thursday sealed more than 24 businesses over violation of the parking bylaws in different parts of the provincial metropolis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The Traffic Engineering and Transport Planning Agency (TEPA) of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Thursday sealed more than 24 businesses over violation of the parking bylaws in different parts of the provincial metropolis.

TEPA Enforcement Wing also removed illegal signboards during the operations carried out in Shadman I, Shah Jamal and Gulberg.

The sealed premises include Bank Al-Habib, Hair Club, Kims, KFC, Yousaf School System, outlets of famous brands, bakeries, food outlets, private offices and other businesses.

TEPA’s Director Enforcement-I Furqan Zaheer supervised the operations, which were carried out with the help of the Police.

As per the TEPA official sources, several notices were served to the owners of these buildings before carrying out the operations.

Meanwhile, LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against violations of parking bylaws, illegal signboards and encroachments in Lahore.