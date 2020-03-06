UrduPoint.com
24 Candidates Qualify Civil Judges-Cum-Judicial Magistrate Exam

24 Candidates Qualify Civil Judges-Cum-Judicial Magistrate Exam

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :The 24 candidates have qualified the written test for the posts of Civil Judges-cum-Judicial Magistrates/Alaqa Qazi (BS-18) conducted by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KPPSC).

A total of 404 candidates were appeared in the competitive examination which were conducted on October 29 to November 06 last year, said an official handout issued here Friday.

The qualified candidates would be called for Psychological/Aptitude Test & Viva Voice in due course, subject to their eligibility in all respects. The Detailed Marks Certificates of failed candidates would be available on the official website of the Commission (www.kppsc.gov.pk).

