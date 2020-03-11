UrduPoint.com
24 Cantonment Boards Officials Transferred

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 10:18 PM

Around 24 cantonment boards (CBs) officials serving at various posts of different boards across the country were transferred to other cantonments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Around 24 cantonment boards (CBs) officials serving at various posts of different boards across the country were transferred to other cantonments.

According to notification received here, Director General of Military Lands and Cantonment (DG ML&C) Major General Syed Hasnat Amir Gilani had transferred and posted six cantonment engineers, four horticulturists, eight PHOs and others.

The transferred officials included Chief of Cantonment Engineer CB Rawalpindi was transferred from CB Rawalpindi to CB Walton, Senior Cantt Engineer Muhammad Zeeshan Fawad from CB Fasial to CB Chaklala, Senior Cantt Engineer Amir Khan from CB Sargodha to CB Peshawar, Cantt Engineer Ali Akbar from CB Clifton to CB Hyderabad and Cantt Engineer Fazail Khan CB Taxila to CB Abbottabad.

The others included Horticulturist Meher Gul CB Rawalpindi to CB Wah, Horticulturist Amanullah CB Wah to CB Rawalpindi, Horticulturist Zubair from CB Malir to CB Sialkot (He will join on 20-04-2020), Horticulturist Sohail Ahmed from CB Nowshera to CB Hyderabad, PHO Asjad Ranjha from SB Lahore to CB Walton, PHO Khadim Hussain from CB Chaklala to CB Sialkot, PHO Sana Ullah from CB Chaklala to CB Quetta, PHO Muhammad Naeem from CBO Manora to CB Multan, PHO Abid Javed from CB Mangla to CB Taxila, PHO Azhar Ali from CB Jhelum to CB Gujranwala, PHO Saifullah from CB Lahore to CB Nowshera and PHO Muhammad Yaseen Bhatti from CB Lahore to CB Karachi.

Similarly, Hasnain Hammed AS-I Cantonment board Chaklala to Cantonment Board Rawalpindi, Sajjad Nazir AS-II from CB Gujranwala to CB Clifton, Qaisar Abbas AS-III CB Rawalpindi to CB Hyderabad, Mir Baz Khan AS-III CB Walton to CB Chaklala, Muhammad Faisal Jadoon AS-III CB Bannu to CB Gujranwala, Qaiser Mehmood RS CB Rawalpindi to CB Chaklala.

