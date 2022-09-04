24 cases of snake bite in flood hit areas shifted to hospitals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :About 24 cases of snake bite in flood hit areas of district Dera Ghazi Khan were shifted to different hospitals by Rescue 1122.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, incidents of snake bites have been reported during rescue and relief operations.

Rescue 1122 shifted 24 snake bite persons to hospital.

Rescue 1122, itself has no facility to store vaccines as it requires a cold system for storage of medicines and vaccines. The sources stated that the patients were safe and sound as they were immediately taken to hospitals and undergone timely treatment.