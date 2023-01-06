24 cases registered against shopkeepers for LPG refilling

The civil defence department, in a crackdown against decanting and mini petrol pumps, got registered 24 cases against violators during the last 10 days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :The civil defence department, in a crackdown against decanting and mini petrol pumps, got registered 24 cases against violators during the last 10 days.

According to official sources, teams supervised by Civil Defence Officer Rana Muhammad Abbas also sealed 37 illegal shops and confiscated their machinery.

Meanwhile, the court of a judicial magistrate imposed a fine of Rs 28,000 on various shopkeeperswhile proceeding challans against them submitted by the civil defence department.