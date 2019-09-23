UrduPoint.com
24 Child Beggars Rescued In Operation By Child Protection Bureau

Faizan Hashmi 17 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 08:03 PM

24 child beggars rescued in operation by Child Protection Bureau

Child Protection Bureau Bahawalpur has launched a rescue operation for children forced into beggary in Bahawalpur and Ahmadpur East

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Child Protection Bureau Bahawalpur has launched a rescue operation for children forced into beggary in Bahawalpur and Ahmadpur East.

According to District officer Child Protection Bureau Bahawalpur Noshaba Malik, 24 children were rescued from the menace of beggary during the operation.

She told that the operation will continue until the children are completely relieved from the threat of beggary. She said that Divisional and district administrations and police are providing complete support for the rescue operation which is helping in achieving targets successfully.

She urged the people to keep a vigil on child beggars and report to the child protection bureau so that such children are rescued.

