24 commercial banks to issue property documents

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced a major initiative of issuing property documents through 24 commercial banks, along with 'Arazi Centres' in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ):

He was presiding over a meeting of the Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) at his office here on Tuesday in which a decision was made to further ease the process of obtaining property documents.

The CM was told that under the service-level agreement between the PLRA and 24 commercial banks, the banks would be given access to the digital land record. He said that commercial banks would also verify the property documents.

He said that farmers would be facilitated to get loans from commercial banks as they had to visit banks and Arazi Centres again and again for the purpose.

Under the system, provision of loans to farmers would be ensured within three days, he added.

The CM said that effective monitoring mechanism should be devised under the new system. Separate counters will be set up in banks for issuance of ownership deeds and this would enhance the scope of services.

Provincial Revenue Minister Malik Muhammad Anwar, Chairman Punjab Land Record Authority Sardar Ahmad Ali Dareshak, SMBR, Secretary Finance, DG Punjab Land Record Authority, representative of State Bank and others attended the meeting.