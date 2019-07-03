UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

24 Commercial Banks To Issue Property Documents

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 12:23 AM

24 commercial banks to issue property documents

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced a major initiative of issuing property documents through 24 commercial banks, along with 'Arazi Centres' in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced a major initiative of issuing property documents through 24 commercial banks, along with 'Arazi Centres' in the province.

He was presiding over a meeting of the Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) at his office here on Tuesday in which a decision was made to further ease the process of obtaining property documents.

The CM was told that under the service-level agreement between the PLRA and 24 commercial banks, the banks would be given access to the digital land record. He said that commercial banks would also verify the property documents.

He said that farmers would be facilitated to get loans from commercial banks as they had to visit banks and Arazi Centres again and again for the purpose.

Under the system, provision of loans to farmers would be ensured within three days, he added.

The CM said that effective monitoring mechanism should be devised under the new system. Separate counters will be set up in banks for issuance of ownership deeds and this would enhance the scope of services.

Provincial Revenue Minister Malik Muhammad Anwar, Chairman Punjab Land Record Authority Sardar Ahmad Ali Dareshak, SMBR, Secretary Finance, DG Punjab Land Record Authority, representative of State Bank and others attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Visit Bank From Agreement Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UAE denies ownership of weapons found in Libya

11 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed attends conclusion of ISALEX19 exer ..

56 minutes ago

UNESCO Removes Bethlehem Church of Nativity From L ..

14 minutes ago

Erdogan Says All Peoples in China's Xinjiang Live ..

14 minutes ago

British firm to explore for oil in imports-depende ..

14 minutes ago

India beat Bangladesh to seal World Cup semi-final ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.