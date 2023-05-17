UrduPoint.com

24 Commercial Buildings Challaned Over Missing Fire Safety Arrangements

Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2023 | 06:10 PM

24 commercial buildings challaned over missing fire safety arrangements

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :The district administration here on Wednesday challaned 24 commercial buildings during the ongoing crackdown against illegal petrol pump units, LPG refilling and commercial buildings with missing fire safety arrangements.

In line with special directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jehangir, the district administration and civil defense department teams launched operations at Gulgasht Colony and Shah Rukan-e-Alam Colony. The teams sealed four illegal petrol pump units and took its material into custody while two outlaws have also been arrested. Separate cases have been registered against them.

The teams have also served 30 final notices to violators during last two days.

The DC said that strict action was being taken against illegal petrol pump units and LPG refilling as these illegal businesses could turn into mishaps. He said that special teams have been formed under the supervision of assistant commissioners to ensure a comprehensive crackdown against violators.

The Deputy Commissioner also directed officers concerned to ensure the installation of fire safety equipment at all big plazas and commercial buildings besides imparting special training to the staff of these buildings.

Related Topics

Fire LPG Petrol All

Recent Stories

Japanese football: Journey of milestones, stellar ..

Japanese football: Journey of milestones, stellar players, historic triumphs

10 minutes ago
 UAE President confers Order of the Union on Mohamm ..

UAE President confers Order of the Union on Mohammed Al Bowardi

10 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince attends honouring ceremony of ..

Sharjah Crown Prince attends honouring ceremony of SCHS’s sponsors

55 minutes ago
 Everybody should be held accountable, says Musadik ..

Everybody should be held accountable, says Musadik Malik

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Cup women’s Cricket: 60 cricketers to ..

Pakistan Cup women’s Cricket: 60 cricketers to feature in upcoming tournament

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Finance announces UAE Cabinet Decision ..

Ministry of Finance announces UAE Cabinet Decision on treatment of natural perso ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.