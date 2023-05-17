24 commercial buildings challaned over missing fire safety arrangements

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :The district administration here on Wednesday challaned 24 commercial buildings during the ongoing crackdown against illegal petrol pump units, LPG refilling and commercial buildings with missing fire safety arrangements.

In line with special directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jehangir, the district administration and civil defense department teams launched operations at Gulgasht Colony and Shah Rukan-e-Alam Colony. The teams sealed four illegal petrol pump units and took its material into custody while two outlaws have also been arrested. Separate cases have been registered against them.

The teams have also served 30 final notices to violators during last two days.

The DC said that strict action was being taken against illegal petrol pump units and LPG refilling as these illegal businesses could turn into mishaps. He said that special teams have been formed under the supervision of assistant commissioners to ensure a comprehensive crackdown against violators.

The Deputy Commissioner also directed officers concerned to ensure the installation of fire safety equipment at all big plazas and commercial buildings besides imparting special training to the staff of these buildings.