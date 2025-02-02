24 cops promoted as inspectors; IGP dedicates ceremony to blind daughters of officer Ahmad Bakhsh

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2025 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) A ceremony was held at the Central Police Office on Sunday to assign ranks to 24 officers promoted to the rank of Inspector.
The event, dedicated by IGP Punjab to the blind daughters of promoted Inspector Ahmad Bakhsh, highlighted the personal connection behind the promotions. The daughters of Faisalabad's Inspector Ahmad Bakhsh shared their emotions on their father's achievement.
IGP Punjab, along with senior police officers and under-training ASPs, personally assigned the new ranks to the inspectors. During the ceremony, IGP Punjab and other senior officers congratulated the promoted inspectors and their families.
In addition, the under-training ASPs from the 51st Common held a consultation session with the promoted inspectors, discussing key issues surrounding rural and urban policing, as well as shared experiences. IG Punjab emphasized the importance of the police service structure, revealing that over 26,000 promotions have been granted, with plans for further promotions within various police units, including CTD, Cyber & Organized Crime Unit, and Safe Cities.
In his address, IGP Punjab urged the newly promoted officers to focus on providing fearless security for the country and to offer selfless service to the people of Pakistan. He reminded them to remain steadfast in combating terrorism, crime, and other threats.
The promotion ceremony was attended by promoted cops' families. The inspectors expressed their heartfelt gratitude to IG Punjab for his support.
Additional IG Punjab Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry, DIG Establishment One Suleman Sultan Rana, DIG Establishment Two Captain (retd) Liaquat Ali Malik, ASP Defense Shahrbano Naqvi, and senior officers, including ASPs in training, were present at the event.
