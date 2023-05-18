UrduPoint.com

24 Copy Cases Reported In SSC Part-I Exam

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2023 | 05:50 PM

24 copy cases reported in SSC Part-I exam

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :The vigilance teams of board of Intermediate and Secondary education(BISE) on Thursday visited 61 exam centres in Hyderabad, Latifabad and Thatta and caught 24 students while cheating in the third paper of SSC part-I (9 class) annual examinations.

According to daily progress report shared by the Convenor of the monitoring cell, out of 24 copy cases 07 were reported in Hyderabad City, 14 were in Latifabad while 03 were in Dhabeji, district Thatta.

Two impersonation cases, one each in Kotri and Hyderabad city were also reported and the report was sent to the office of Controller Examinations.

