24 corona patients recovered in Dir-e-Pain district

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy District Health Officer and Focal Person Dr Irshad Ali Roghani Tuesday said that so far 56 confirmed patients have been reported in Dir-e-Pain district among which 24 have fully recovered.

He said that six patients have died and the total number of suspected patients in the district is 506.

The number of patients admitted to isolation ward is 18 and their condition is satisfactory.

A total of 31 people are in quarantine centers and the capacity of three isolation wards and eight quarantine centers in the district has been increased to accommodate patients.

He said that health teams have screened 320 people at entry points of the district.