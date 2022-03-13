24 corona patients under treatment in Peshawar hospitals: Health Official

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :As many as 24 corona patients are being treated in two major hospitals Khyber Teaching Hospital and Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar, an health official told journalists here on Sunday.

The health official said that 122 beds are allotted for corona patients in Khyber Teaching Hospital and a total of 14 patients suffering from corona are being treated at Khyber Teaching Hospital. 28 ventilators are reserved for corona patients at Khyber Teaching Hospital, he added.

He said 3 patients of corona in Khyber Teaching Hospital are on Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with 6 patients infected with corona are undergoing treatment at HDU.

He said 31 patients have been allotted low amounts of oxygen and 5 patients are undergoing treatment on them.

In the last 24 hours, 2 corona patients have been admitted in Khyber Teaching Hospital.

The number of coronavirus patients in Lady Reading Hospital has come down to 10 with four hundred beds have been allotted for coronavirus patients in LRH.

He said 3 patients were admitted in ICU and only 2 new patients have been admitted in the last 24 hours. He said vaccine booster dose is playing its role in preventing corona.