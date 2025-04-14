Open Menu

24 Couples Tie The Knot Under 2nd Phase Of Dhi Rani Program In Multan

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2025 | 06:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Twenty-four couples tied the knot at a mass marriage ceremony Monday under the second phase of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s Dhi Rani program.

Traditional ‘Jhoomer’ dance amid the customary band playing conventional joyous tunes welcomed the two dozen couples as they entered the mass marriages ceremony presided over by provincial parliamentary secretary Rana Saleem. Secretary Social Welfare and Bait ul Maal Javed Akhtar Mahmood, and Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan who were present as the special guests gifted Rs 100,000 as Salami to each of the couples on behalf of the Punjab government.

The newly wedded couples also received double beds with mattress, dressing table, dinner set and other gifts from the Chief Minister. Rana Saleem said, “The Dhi Rani” program of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has shattered into pieces all the social and economic hurdles that had been blocking the way of marriages of young girls and has come as a big relief for the parents lacking resources to meet their mandatory family responsibility.

Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan said thousands of girls have been wedded throughout Punjab in a dignified manner since the launch of the revolutionary Dhi Rani program. He congratulated all the couples on behalf of the Chief Minister.

The special guests walked to each of the newly wedded couples and presented them with gifts.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari, former legislators Javed Ali Shah, Sheikh Tariq Rasheed, Ijaz Ahmad Noon, Javed Ansari and Maqsooda Ansari were also present.

The mass marriage ceremony concluded with a feast under the one-dish rule of the Punjab government.

