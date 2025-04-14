24 Couples Tie The Knot Under 2nd Phase Of Dhi Rani Program In Multan
Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2025 | 06:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Twenty-four couples tied the knot at a mass marriage ceremony Monday under the second phase of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s Dhi Rani program.
Traditional ‘Jhoomer’ dance amid the customary band playing conventional joyous tunes welcomed the two dozen couples as they entered the mass marriages ceremony presided over by provincial parliamentary secretary Rana Saleem. Secretary Social Welfare and Bait ul Maal Javed Akhtar Mahmood, and Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan who were present as the special guests gifted Rs 100,000 as Salami to each of the couples on behalf of the Punjab government.
The newly wedded couples also received double beds with mattress, dressing table, dinner set and other gifts from the Chief Minister. Rana Saleem said, “The Dhi Rani” program of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has shattered into pieces all the social and economic hurdles that had been blocking the way of marriages of young girls and has come as a big relief for the parents lacking resources to meet their mandatory family responsibility.
Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan said thousands of girls have been wedded throughout Punjab in a dignified manner since the launch of the revolutionary Dhi Rani program. He congratulated all the couples on behalf of the Chief Minister.
The special guests walked to each of the newly wedded couples and presented them with gifts.
Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari, former legislators Javed Ali Shah, Sheikh Tariq Rasheed, Ijaz Ahmad Noon, Javed Ansari and Maqsooda Ansari were also present.
The mass marriage ceremony concluded with a feast under the one-dish rule of the Punjab government.
Recent Stories
Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government Agency at Cabinet of Ministers ..
General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumption of air flights between UAE ..
UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Vallianz Offshore Services
Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to compete in Yas Grand Kingfish Ch ..
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedo ..
Government estimate shows record decline of Japanese nationals as of October 202 ..
Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President ..
Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shaping future of urban infrastruct ..
UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperatio ..
UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves launch of first integrated ..
Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai
Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflects emirate’s status: CEO of ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Notorious drug dealer arrested in raid5 hours ago
-
10 highly talented students from Diamer join WAPDA Cadet College Tarbela5 hours ago
-
Punjab Culture Day celebrated with zeal at Rawalpindi colleges5 hours ago
-
Turkish, Iranian envoys call on Chief Justice Yahya Afridi to deepen judicial cooperation5 hours ago
-
PFA seals catering unit involved in food poising incident5 hours ago
-
Heatwave grips country; temperatures soar above normal across regions:PMD5 hours ago
-
Cultural celebrations introduce identity to our youth, Station Commander Murree6 hours ago
-
SSUET holds session to review progress of ACTIVE project6 hours ago
-
MWM to hold intra-party elections on April 19; secretary MWM6 hours ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding Polio arrangements6 hours ago
-
Drug, liquor suppliers nabbed6 hours ago
-
Three Muzaffargarh's athletes selected for Asian U-17 Junior Athletics Championship in Bahrain6 hours ago