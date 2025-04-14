MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Under the Phase-II of the Punjab Chief Minister’s “Dhee Rani Programme,” a graceful mass wedding ceremony of 24 deserving couples was organized in Multan.

Each couple received valuable gifts and Rs. 100,000 as Salami on behalf of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. The event aimed to support low-income families in celebrating their daughters' marriages with dignity and respect.

The ceremony was held under the supervision of the Social Welfare Department, Multan Division.

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Communication & Works, MPA Rana Muhammad Saleem, was the chief guest. Other notable guests included Secretary Social Welfare & Bait-ul-Mal Punjab, Javed Akhtar Mehmood, Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Kareem, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari, CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar, Divisional Director Social Welfare Madam Am Furwa Hamdani, and Deputy Director Abdul Aziz Khan.

MPA Rana Muhammad Saleem, along with fellow parliamentarians and Secretary Javed Akhtar Mehmood, visited each couple’s seating area to personally deliver the Salami on behalf of CM Maryam Nawaz and conveyed best wishes for their married life.

The district administration and Social Welfare Department officials actively participated and ensured the success of the event.