24 Couples Wed In Ceremony Under Phase-II Of CM's "Dhee Rani Programme"
Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2025 | 08:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Under the Phase-II of the Punjab Chief Minister’s “Dhee Rani Programme,” a graceful mass wedding ceremony of 24 deserving couples was organized in Multan.
Each couple received valuable gifts and Rs. 100,000 as Salami on behalf of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. The event aimed to support low-income families in celebrating their daughters' marriages with dignity and respect.
The ceremony was held under the supervision of the Social Welfare Department, Multan Division.
Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Communication & Works, MPA Rana Muhammad Saleem, was the chief guest. Other notable guests included Secretary Social Welfare & Bait-ul-Mal Punjab, Javed Akhtar Mehmood, Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Kareem, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari, CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar, Divisional Director Social Welfare Madam Am Furwa Hamdani, and Deputy Director Abdul Aziz Khan.
MPA Rana Muhammad Saleem, along with fellow parliamentarians and Secretary Javed Akhtar Mehmood, visited each couple’s seating area to personally deliver the Salami on behalf of CM Maryam Nawaz and conveyed best wishes for their married life.
The district administration and Social Welfare Department officials actively participated and ensured the success of the event.
Recent Stories
Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government Agency at Cabinet of Ministers ..
General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumption of air flights between UAE ..
UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Vallianz Offshore Services
Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to compete in Yas Grand Kingfish Ch ..
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedo ..
Government estimate shows record decline of Japanese nationals as of October 202 ..
Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President ..
Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shaping future of urban infrastruct ..
UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperatio ..
UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves launch of first integrated ..
Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai
Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflects emirate’s status: CEO of ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Notorious drug dealer arrested in raid6 hours ago
-
10 highly talented students from Diamer join WAPDA Cadet College Tarbela6 hours ago
-
Punjab Culture Day celebrated with zeal at Rawalpindi colleges7 hours ago
-
Turkish, Iranian envoys call on Chief Justice Yahya Afridi to deepen judicial cooperation7 hours ago
-
PFA seals catering unit involved in food poising incident7 hours ago
-
Heatwave grips country; temperatures soar above normal across regions:PMD7 hours ago
-
Cultural celebrations introduce identity to our youth, Station Commander Murree7 hours ago
-
SSUET holds session to review progress of ACTIVE project7 hours ago
-
MWM to hold intra-party elections on April 19; secretary MWM7 hours ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding Polio arrangements7 hours ago
-
Drug, liquor suppliers nabbed7 hours ago
-
Three Muzaffargarh's athletes selected for Asian U-17 Junior Athletics Championship in Bahrain7 hours ago