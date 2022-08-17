UrduPoint.com

24 Criminals Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2022 | 11:10 AM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Sargodha police on Wednesday arrested 24 criminals and recovered jewelery,motorcycles from their possession.

Police said that the teams of different police stations conducted raids in the areas under their jurisdiction and arrested 24 criminals,besides recovering three motorcycles and jewelry worth millions of rupees from them.

The crack down would continue against criminals on daily basis to maintain law and order situation across the District,said police.

