24 Criminals Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2022 | 01:00 PM

24 criminals arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Sargodha police on Monday arrested 24 criminals and recovered jewelery,motorcycles from their possession.

Police said that the teams of different police stations conducted raids in the areas under their jurisdiction and arrested 24 criminals,besides recovering three motorcycles and jewelery worth millions of rupees from them.

The crack down would continue against criminals on daily basis to maintain law and order situation across the District,said police.

