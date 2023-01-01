24 criminals arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 24 criminals and recovered gold ornaments and motorcycles from their possession.

The teams of different police stations conducted raids within the areas under their jurisdictions and arrested 24 criminals and recovered three motorcycles and gold ornaments worth millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was underway.