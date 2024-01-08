Open Menu

24 Criminals Arrested

Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2024 | 01:30 PM

24 criminals arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Sargodha police after launching a massive and comprehensive crackdown against the criminals arrested 24 criminals including 12 proclaimed offenders, four court absconders and several others.

Police said that different police teams raided in the areas under their jurisdiction and held Imran, Ahmed, Nouman, Naeem, Shakeel,Raheel,Rehman,Rehmat, Amjed, Adnan,Iqbal, Saqib, Saqlain, Majeed and others .

Police also recovered 345 liters liquor, 200 empty bottles, 12 pistols, 11 rounds,110 bullets,2.4 kg hashish,2.3 kg heroine and valuables worth in millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was under way.

Related Topics

Police Sargodha Shakeel Criminals From Million Court

Recent Stories

Mohammad Rizwan named vice-captain for Pakistan's ..

Mohammad Rizwan named vice-captain for Pakistan's T20 Team

9 minutes ago
 SC is likely to announce reserved verdict on lifet ..

SC is likely to announce reserved verdict on lifetime disqualification today

35 minutes ago
 Nationwide anti-Polio drive of varied duration beg ..

Nationwide anti-Polio drive of varied duration begins

48 minutes ago
 Election 2024: Appellate Tribunals will continue t ..

Election 2024: Appellate Tribunals will continue to dispose of appeals till Wedn ..

54 minutes ago
 Five policemen martyred in Bajaur blast

Five policemen martyred in Bajaur blast

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 January 2024

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2024

1 day ago
 Good Samaritan Ross Branch takes Dakar bike stage

Good Samaritan Ross Branch takes Dakar bike stage

2 days ago
 Biden to deliver annual address to US Congress on ..

Biden to deliver annual address to US Congress on March 7

2 days ago
 Isak stars as Newcastle beat bitter rivals Sunderl ..

Isak stars as Newcastle beat bitter rivals Sunderland in FA Cup

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan