24 criminals arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Sargodha police arrested 24 criminals including 12 proclaimed offenders, four court absconders here in the district.

Police said on Friday that the teams raided in the areas under their jurisdiction and held Imran, Ahmed, Nouman, Naeem, Shakeel, Raheel, Rehman, Rehmat, Amjad, Adnan, Iqbal, Saqib,Saqlain,Majeed and others.

Police recovered 345 liters liquor, 200 empty bottles,12 pistols,11 rounds,110 bullets, 2.4 kg hashish,2.3 kg heroine and valuables worth in millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was under way.