24 Criminals Arrested
Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2024 | 12:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Sargodha police arrested 24 criminals including 12 proclaimed offenders, four court absconders here in the district.
Police said on Friday that the teams raided in the areas under their jurisdiction and held Imran, Ahmed, Nouman, Naeem, Shakeel, Raheel, Rehman, Rehmat, Amjad, Adnan, Iqbal, Saqib,Saqlain,Majeed and others.
Police recovered 345 liters liquor, 200 empty bottles,12 pistols,11 rounds,110 bullets, 2.4 kg hashish,2.3 kg heroine and valuables worth in millions of rupees from them.
Further investigation was under way.
Recent Stories
Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beggar mafia leaders
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024
PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUPARCO
SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law amendments termination
Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis
Economic expert calls for national unity and economic reforms amid crisis.
Pakistan embassy to establish camp office in Luxembourg on June 22
Annual Members Photographic Competition, Exhibition opened
Govt funds will be used transparently: Commissioner
Govt determined to improve standard of education: Governor
Israel's strike on UN school that left dozens dead used US munitions, media repo ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Passing out parade of 5th Deputy Ranger Course held10 minutes ago
-
LHC grants interim bail to former Senator in Ch Adnan murder case11 minutes ago
-
PESCO ensures uninterrupted power supply to 4.3mln consumers; spokesman11 minutes ago
-
Of the polio campaign under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner11 minutes ago
-
Panel of Presiding officers announced for 339th Senate session21 minutes ago
-
Rampant population growth depletes resources, increases hunger: Seminar21 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 295,600 cusecs water21 minutes ago
-
KP Governor for upholding academic reputation of Edwards College30 minutes ago
-
Newly elected MNA takes oath31 minutes ago
-
Two newly elected MNAs take oath31 minutes ago
-
Health expert advises parents to get polio drops for their children' healthy future51 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beggar mafia leaders57 minutes ago