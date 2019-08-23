24 criminals arrested, 8.533 kg narcotics seized in Sargodha

Police have arrested 24 accused including five women and recovered narcotics and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) : Police have arrested 24 accused including five women and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police said here on Friday, during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, teams of different police station conducted raids at various place in their jurisdiction and arrested 24 accused.

The police teams also recovered 7.

798 kg hashish, 735 grams heroin, 110 bottles of liquor, seven pistols 30 bore, two rifles 7mm and one gun 12 bore from them.

The arrested were identified as Hasrat Bibi, Asia Bibi, Farzana Kousar alias Guddo, Qaisar Bibi, Shazia Bibi, Safdar Khan, Saleem Rehman, Ghulam Sajjad, Usman, Imran, Saddam Hussain, Sana Ullah, Adnan and others.

Police have registered separate cases against them and started investigation.