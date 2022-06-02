UrduPoint.com

24 Criminals Arrested During Crackdown

Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2022 | 11:24 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested 24 criminals during a crackdown launched across the district in last 24 hours.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, the police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested a notorious proclaimed offender wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes. The police have also apprehended a court absconder during the crackdown.

Meanwhile, six drug peddlers were arrested with 93 litre liquor, one bottle of imported wine and 300 gram Hashish while a firework dealer was held with fireworks, police sources added.

Police have also arrested 11 drivers for over speeding, one gambler with stake money, two outlaws for running illegal petrol pumps and another outlaw during the crackdown. Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources said.

