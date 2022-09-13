UrduPoint.com

24 Criminals Arrested During Crackdown

Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2022 | 10:10 PM

The police on Tuesday arrested 24 criminals during a crackdown launched across the district

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :The police on Tuesday arrested 24 criminals during a crackdown launched across the district.

On the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, the police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested two notorious proclaimed offenders wanted in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes.

The police also apprehended three court absconders during the crackdown.

Meanwhile, three drug peddlers and six illegal weapon holders were arrested with ten litre liquor, 1.5 kg hashish, five kg hemp, three pistols, one rifle, one magazine and rounds recovered from their possession.

The police also arrested two drivers for over speeding and eight gamblers with stake money Rs 57,220 and gambling material.

