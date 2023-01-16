24 'criminals' arrested, valuables recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Sargodha police on Monday claimed to have arrested 24 criminals and recovered jewelery, motorcycles and weapons from their possession.

Police spokesperson said the teams of different police stations conducted raids in their jurisdiction and arrested 24 criminals, besides recovering three motorcycles, nine pistols, eight guns, 450 bullets and jewelry worth millions of rupees from them.

The arrested criminals were identified as Zulfiqar, Zulqarnain, Zia, Zeeshan, Zameer, Zaheer, Zahoor, Zulfi, Usama, Usman, Umair, Umar, Ulfat, Uzair, Mosa, Mamlook, Mansoor, Masroor, Mehboob, Mashood, Haris, Hashir and others.

The crackdown would continue against criminals on daily basis to maintain law and order situation across the district, said police.