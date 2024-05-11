Open Menu

24 Criminals Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2024 | 12:40 PM

24 criminals held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) The district police after launching a massive crackdown against law breakers and violators claimed to have arrested 24 criminals,here on Saturday.

Police spokesman said that teams from different police stations raided at different localities and

nettedShakeel,Raheel,Anjum,Naeem,Khalid,Tahir,Saqlain,Shamas,Waleed,Waqar,Rehman,Umar,Wasim and others.

Police also recovered 550 litres of liquor,22 litres of wine,22 pistols,nine guns,256 bullets,12 rounds,2kg of hashish,1.3 kg of opium and valuables worth in millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was underway.

