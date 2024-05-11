24 Criminals Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2024 | 12:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) The district police after launching a massive crackdown against law breakers and violators claimed to have arrested 24 criminals,here on Saturday.
Police spokesman said that teams from different police stations raided at different localities and
nettedShakeel,Raheel,Anjum,Naeem,Khalid,Tahir,Saqlain,Shamas,Waleed,Waqar,Rehman,Umar,Wasim and others.
Police also recovered 550 litres of liquor,22 litres of wine,22 pistols,nine guns,256 bullets,12 rounds,2kg of hashish,1.3 kg of opium and valuables worth in millions of rupees from them.
Further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members
World Migratory Bird Day being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024
Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and economic health
3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered
Mbappe says he will leave PSG at end of season
Usmani felicitates Sardar Saleem on taking oath as Punjab Governor
DC for provision of facilities to people in Lasbela
Solar storm could bring auroras, power and telecoms disruptions
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two youth killed in coaster-bike collision12 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 185,600 cusecs water32 minutes ago
-
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change issue36 minutes ago
-
Engineer Amir Muqam Chairs meeting on GB development, security42 minutes ago
-
Police recover 10 stolen goats: accused arrested1 hour ago
-
Federal Minister Amir Muqam meets with Gilgit-Baltistan officials to discuss Regional issues1 hour ago
-
FIA apprehend two accused with costly gadgets at Islamabad airport1 hour ago
-
Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members2 hours ago
-
World Migratory Bird Day being observed today2 hours ago
-
Kundi to work for betterment of KP rather indulging in political confrontation4 hours ago
-
LHC stops govt from distributing bikes among students till May 1312 hours ago
-
ECP refutes false reports on reserve seats reaction12 hours ago