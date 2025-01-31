24 Criminals Held
Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2025 | 11:30 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) District police arrested 24 criminals during a crackdown across the district,here on Friday.
According to a spokesman,police teams raided and arrested Nadeem,Naseer,Nouman,Naveed,Nasrullah, Muhammad Ashfaq,Muhammad Aslam,Tariq,Waqas,Waleed and others
Police recovered 2kg hashish,2kg opium,201 litres of liquor,nine pistols,nine guns and 198bullets.
Further investigation was underway.
