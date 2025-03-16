24 Criminals Held
Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2025 | 03:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 24 criminals including 12 proclaimed
offenders and four court absconders, and recovered contraband from their possession.
In a crackdown, the teams of different police stations raided the areas under their
jurisdiction and arrested Imran, Ahmed, Nouman, Naeem, Shakeel, Raheel, Rehman,
Rehmat, Amjed, Adnan,Iqbal, Saqib, Saqlain, Majeed and others.
The police recovered 345 liters liquor, 200 empty bottles, 12 pistols, 11 rounds,
110 bullets, 2.4 kg hashish, 2.3 kg heroin and valuables worth in millions of rupees
from them.
Further investigation was underway.
