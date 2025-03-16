24 criminals held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 24 criminals including 12 proclaimed

offenders and four court absconders, and recovered contraband from their possession.

In a crackdown, the teams of different police stations raided the areas under their

jurisdiction and arrested Imran, Ahmed, Nouman, Naeem, Shakeel, Raheel, Rehman,

Rehmat, Amjed, Adnan,Iqbal, Saqib, Saqlain, Majeed and others.

The police recovered 345 liters liquor, 200 empty bottles, 12 pistols, 11 rounds,

110 bullets, 2.4 kg hashish, 2.3 kg heroin and valuables worth in millions of rupees

from them.

Further investigation was underway.