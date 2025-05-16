24 Criminals Held
Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2025 | 12:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) District police arrested 24 criminals across the district,here on Friday.
Police spokesman said that teams raided at various localities under their respective jurisdictions and netted Saqib,Shamas,Shamshair,Rafaqat,Sabtain,Shoiab,Tahir,Ismail,Ghulam Rasool,Faiz Rasool,Asjad Abbas and others besides recovering of 2kg of hashish,1kg of heroin,1.
3 kg of ice,89 liters of liquor,13 liters of wine,two working distilleries,14 pistols,nine guns,five rifles,two Kalashnikov,109 bullets and valuables worth in millions of rupees from their possessions.
Further investigation was underway.
