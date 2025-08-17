Open Menu

24 Criminals Held

Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2025 | 03:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 24 criminals including 12 proclaimed

offenders and four court absconders, and recovered contraband from their possession.

In a crackdown, the teams of different police stations raided the areas under their

jurisdiction and arrested Imran, Ahmed, Nouman, Naeem, Shakeel, Raheel, Rehman,

Rehmat, Amjed, Adnan,Iqbal, Shadaab, Sbtain, Mohsin and others.

The police recovered 345 liters liquor, 100 empty bottles, 12 pistols, 11 rounds,

260 bullets, 1.4 kg hashish, 1.3 kg heroin and valuables worth in millions of rupees

from them.

Further investigation was underway.

