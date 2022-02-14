24 criminals held, contraband seized

UrduPoint.com

Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 24 criminals and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 24 criminals and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession.

Raiding teams arrested 17 drug pushers and recovered 6.4 Kg hashish and 250 litres liquor from their possession.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 7 people and recovered5 pistols, 2 guns and a number of bullets from them.

