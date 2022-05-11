UrduPoint.com

24 Criminals Held, Contraband Seized

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2022 | 09:56 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 24 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 10 proclaimed offenders and 9 drug pushers and recovered 2.

8 Kg hashish and 290 litres liquor from their possession. The police also held one gambler and recovered stake money of Rs. 1,360 from him. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 4 persons and recovered 3 pistols, one rifle and a number of bullets from them.

