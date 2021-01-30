24 'criminals' held, drugs, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Police Saturday claimed to have arrested 24 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them in the district during the past two days.

According to a spokesman, police teams nabbed 10 drug-pushers and recovered 4.

1-kg hashish, 0.9-kg Ice and 370-liter liquor from them.

The police also held four gambles with stake money of Rs 4,800. In a crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested 10 persons and recovered nine pistols and a rifle from them .