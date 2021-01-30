UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

24 'criminals' Held, Drugs, Weapons Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

24 'criminals' held, drugs, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Police Saturday claimed to have arrested 24 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them in the district during the past two days.

According to a spokesman, police teams nabbed 10 drug-pushers and recovered 4.

1-kg hashish, 0.9-kg Ice and 370-liter liquor from them.

The police also held four gambles with stake money of Rs 4,800. In a crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested 10 persons and recovered nine pistols and a rifle from them .

Related Topics

Police Drugs Money Criminals From

Recent Stories

India releases poisonous water into Sutlej river, ..

22 minutes ago

Shehzad Roy expresses concerns over physical tortu ..

53 minutes ago

Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed in befitting ..

55 minutes ago

PVMC conducts online session on veterinary science ..

55 minutes ago

FC inaugurates water filtration plant

58 minutes ago

‘Why Fawad Alam not selected earlier by Karachi- ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.