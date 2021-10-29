24 'criminals' Held In Faisalabad
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 07:16 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Police Friday arrested 24 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them.
According to police, raiding teams nabbed 10 drug-pushers and recovered 1.15-kg hashish and 83 litres liquor from their possession.
The police also held one gambler and recovered Rs 2,210 from him.
In a crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested 13 persons and recovered 12 pistols, one gun and a number of bullets from them.