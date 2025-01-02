24 Criminals Nabbed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2025 | 12:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Sargodha police during ongoing crackdown against rule breakers netted 24 criminals across the District.
The teams of different police station conducted raids at various localities and nabbed --Ali, Umair, Hamza, Bashir, Tahir, Tariq, Wasif, Majeed, Anjum, Shakeel, Khurram, Kamran, Umar, Aslam, Adnan, Syed Touqeer, Shafqat Chohan, Naveed Sultan, Kaleem, Saleem, Shafique,Niazi Shah, Ghulam Rasool, Taimoor and Rafaqat.
The teams also recovered 8-kg Hashish,3-kg heroin,huge quantity of ice,386 liters liquor,234 empty bottle,8 working distilleries,04 kalashanikovs,03 pistols,6 guns,200 bullets and valuables worth in millions of rupees from their possessions.
