24 Criminals Netted

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2025 | 12:10 PM

24 criminals netted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Sargodha p during the ongoing crackdown against law violators and rules breakers arrested 24 criminals during the last 24 hours.

Police said that the teams of different police stations raided at various localities under their jurisdiction and netted Imran, Sohaib,Shehzad,kaleem ullah,Malik Zagham Abbas,Naeem,Qadeer,Shakoor,Faisal, Taimoor, Saqlain and others, bedsides recovering of 3-kg hashish,1-kg opium,04 pistols,03 Kalashnikov,03 repeaters,02 revolvers,89 bullets ,03 motorcycles and valuables worth in millions of rupees from their possession.

The arrested criminals were sent behind the bars for necessary legal formalities.

