24 dacoity-cum-murder cases reported in Multan in 2023, 22 cases resolved: CPO

CPO Multan Mansoorul Haq Rana said on Friday that 24 dacoity and robbery cases in which victims were murdered were reported in Multan district in the outgoing year 2023 and 22 of them have been resolved

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) CPO Multan Mansoorul Haq Rana said on Friday that 24 dacoity and robbery cases in which victims were murdered were reported in Multan district in the outgoing year 2023 and 22 of them have been resolved.

In a video post shared on the official facebook page of Multan police, CPO said that the accused involved in these serious nature offenses were either arrested or killed in an encounter with police.

A few of these incidents were important including five cases in which a serial killer was involved identified as Nauman alias Katta.

He would commit such crimes after intervals of 10-15 days and cases were registered with the police stations of Chalyak, Mumtazabad, and Shah Shams.

A constable was also martyred in an operation to arrest the accused, the CPO said adding that during further investigations it emerged that the accused was facing some psychological issues.

Detailing another achievement, CPO said that Multan police also smashed a gang of criminals that used to operate at the national level. They would come from Karachi, get residences on rent in Multan, commit crime, and then move to another location to get another rented accommodation to plan and commit another dacoity or robbery.

He said different police teams were formed which first tracked down their facilitator and then traced the gang members, some of them were arrested and facing the legal course of action while some others were killed in live encounters with police, Mansoorul Haq Rana said. This gang was also involved in cases in other cities, he added.

CPO said that Multan police would continue to perform duty to eliminate crime and protect the life and property of the people.