Open Menu

24 Dacoity-cum-murder Cases Reported In Multan In 2023, 22 Cases Resolved: CPO

Muhammad Irfan Published December 01, 2023 | 07:11 PM

24 dacoity-cum-murder cases reported in Multan in 2023, 22 cases resolved: CPO

CPO Multan Mansoorul Haq Rana said on Friday that 24 dacoity and robbery cases in which victims were murdered were reported in Multan district in the outgoing year 2023 and 22 of them have been resolved

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) CPO Multan Mansoorul Haq Rana said on Friday that 24 dacoity and robbery cases in which victims were murdered were reported in Multan district in the outgoing year 2023 and 22 of them have been resolved.

In a video post shared on the official facebook page of Multan police, CPO said that the accused involved in these serious nature offenses were either arrested or killed in an encounter with police.

A few of these incidents were important including five cases in which a serial killer was involved identified as Nauman alias Katta.

He would commit such crimes after intervals of 10-15 days and cases were registered with the police stations of Chalyak, Mumtazabad, and Shah Shams.

A constable was also martyred in an operation to arrest the accused, the CPO said adding that during further investigations it emerged that the accused was facing some psychological issues.

Detailing another achievement, CPO said that Multan police also smashed a gang of criminals that used to operate at the national level. They would come from Karachi, get residences on rent in Multan, commit crime, and then move to another location to get another rented accommodation to plan and commit another dacoity or robbery.

He said different police teams were formed which first tracked down their facilitator and then traced the gang members, some of them were arrested and facing the legal course of action while some others were killed in live encounters with police, Mansoorul Haq Rana said. This gang was also involved in cases in other cities, he added.

CPO said that Multan police would continue to perform duty to eliminate crime and protect the life and property of the people.

Related Topics

Karachi Multan Police Facebook Rent Robbery Criminals Post From

Recent Stories

MCL imposes Rs 3.64m fine on encroachers in Nov

MCL imposes Rs 3.64m fine on encroachers in Nov

10 minutes ago
 Comsats University announces 100% free education f ..

Comsats University announces 100% free education for factory workers' children

10 minutes ago
 AJK PM denies social media reports about abolishme ..

AJK PM denies social media reports about abolishment of NTS system

10 minutes ago
 Nadal confirms Brisbane return ahead of Australian ..

Nadal confirms Brisbane return ahead of Australian Open

18 minutes ago
 BISE Mirpurkhas launches online enrollment system ..

BISE Mirpurkhas launches online enrollment system for year 2023-24

18 minutes ago
 Mega KPEC project under construction in district K ..

Mega KPEC project under construction in district Khyber: Dr Aamir

22 minutes ago
PM invites Dutch firms to invest in Pakistan's agr ..

PM invites Dutch firms to invest in Pakistan's agriculture, energy sectors

28 minutes ago
 Five diagnosed with dengue virus in RWP

Five diagnosed with dengue virus in RWP

28 minutes ago
 IHC to hear Nawaz Sharif's appeal on Dec 7, in Al- ..

IHC to hear Nawaz Sharif's appeal on Dec 7, in Al-Azizia case

24 minutes ago
 S.Africa throws port operator $2.5bn lifeline

S.Africa throws port operator $2.5bn lifeline

24 minutes ago
 US facts prove Canadian allegations against India ..

US facts prove Canadian allegations against India for terrorism

24 minutes ago
 KP minister pledges modern road network, local job ..

KP minister pledges modern road network, local job boost for Hazara Division

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan